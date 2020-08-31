Six Covid-19 deaths reported across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 295,849 with only 213 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 295,849 with only 213 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, sources said total 6,294 deaths had been reported from the disease with only six during last 24 hours. He said 280,682 patients had been recovered while 604 were in critical condition with only three during last 24 hours.

He added that total 2,621,146 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 18,017 tests were conducted.

He said 129,348 cases were reported from Sindh, 96,769 from Punjab, 36,044 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,625 from Islamabad, 2,896 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,869 from Balochistan and 2,298 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 4,008 active cases were reported from Sindh, 2,090 from Punjab, 844 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 475 from Islamabad, 363 from Gilgit Baltistan, 972 from Balochistan and 121 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,401 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,198 from Punjab, 1,250 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 from Islamabad, 67 from Gilgit Baltistan, 141 from Balochistan and 62 deaths were reported from AJK. He said as many as 122,939 patients had recovered in Sindh, 92,481 in Punjab, 33,950 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,975 in Islamabad, 2,466 Gilgit Baltistan, 11,756 in Balochistan and 2,115 in AJK.