Six COVID-19 Patients Die In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

Six COVID-19 patients die in Abbottabad

Significant rise in Coronavirus cases in district Abbottabad claimed 6 lives during the last three days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Significant rise in Coronavirus cases in district Abbottabad claimed 6 lives during the last three days.

According to the health department sources, six COVID-19 patients lost their lives during the last three days while 39 new coronavirus positive cases have been registered.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in district Abbottabad crossed 367 where 105 patients have been recovered and 250 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

Till now 2115 coronavirus test had been conducted out of which 1370 were tested negative, 376 were positive, 22 died and 105 had recovered while 444 COVID-19 test results are still awaited.

In the Hazara division, Abbottabad is the most affected district by Coronavirus, in two major hospitals of Abbottabad including ATH and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) many doctors and paramedical staff have been caught the Coronavirus during duty.

Health department Abbottabad officials were of the opinion that people were not following the SOPs and violating guidelines for social distancing which was major cause in the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

