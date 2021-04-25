UrduPoint.com
Six COVID Patients Die In One Day At ATH Abbottabad

Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Six COVID patients die in one day at ATH Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Six persons including two female and four men lost their lives during last 24 hours from corona infection at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Sunday.

The victim persons were identified as Zainab Bibi, Parveen Bbibi, Khan Bahadur Khan, Nasir Mahmood, Zar Mohammad and Gul Faraz Khan, said the Spokesperson of ATH Abbottabad.

80 corona patients were admitted in ATH while 16 of them are in critical condition in the ICU.

It may be recalled that the ICU of Ayub Teaching Hospital can accommodate only 16 patients and at present there are no place in the ICU.

The hospital management strives to provide all possible facilities to patients.

