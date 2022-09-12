UrduPoint.com

Six Criminal Among 18 Suspects Arrested, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

HANGU, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Following directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Asif Bahadur, the police on Monday further intensified the search and strike operations in the district and arrested 18 people including 6 criminals from different areas.

The Elite Force and Thall police jointly carried out the search and strike operation in Adam Banda, Jehaz Maidan and Sra Ghunda by cordoning off these areas and conducted door-to-door search operation.

During the operation 18 suspects including six criminals were taken into custody. Police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol, two rifles, one repeater, dozens of cartridges and 48gm hashish during the operation. The arrested suspects were shifted to Thall police station for interrogation.

