Six Criminal Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have busted six criminal gangs and arrested 22 members besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals.

This was disclosed by SSP Operations Muhammad Imran while holding a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said that taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-haq Rana formed a special team to arrest the criminals. The police team busted six notorious criminal gangs including Sajid Gang, Abdul Rehman Gang, Tehran Gang, Fawad-ul-Rehman Gang, Tanzeeb Gang and Mehboob Gang.

He said that police have also arrested 22 members of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 10 million including 34 motorcycles, five rickshaws, four mobile phones and cash Rs 6.9 million.

The police have traced 79 cases from the arrested criminals while illegal weapons have also been recovered from them, SSP Operations added.

He said that the recovered valuables have been returned to owners which was highly appreciated by the people.

He said that crackdown would continue against criminals under the vision to make a crime free society.

