Six Criminal Gang Members Including Four Women Arrested

Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:53 PM

Six criminal gang members including four women arrested

Islamabad Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police here on Tuesday arrested six persons including four women allegedly involved in looting houses and recovered diamond ornaments, IPhone and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police here on Tuesday arrested six persons including four women allegedly involved in looting houses and recovered diamond ornaments, IPhone and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Senior Police officials have directed all the police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city and trace those involved in theft cases.

Following their directions, SSP (Investigation) constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which included ASI Rana Tasneem, Lady ASIs Asia Yasmeen, Farzana Saffdar and others.

This team worked hard and arrested a gang of six persons including four females who were allegedly involved in looting houses in guise of house maids.

The Police also recovered diamond ornaments, I-phone and other valuables from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sooba s/o Bhadar, Khuram Shahzad s/o Sooba, Irm Shahzadi w/o Sooba, Azhrar w/o Sooba, Iqra d/o Sooba and Anam Shahzadi d/o of Sooba, residents of district Jhang.

During the investigation, they confessed having looted houses in the area of Tarnol police stations. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has appreciated the performance of police team who arrested these thieves and announced cash prize as well as commendation certificates for members of police team. He has appealed the citizens to verify the bio-data of domestic servants before employing them.

