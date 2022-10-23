UrduPoint.com

Six Criminal Held, Valuables And Narcotic Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital police apprehended six criminals involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen valuables, drugs and weapons from their possession, police said on Sunday.

  According to details, Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Iftikhar and recovered 1175 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Shahbaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.  Moreover, Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Falaras and recovered one Kalashnikov from his possession whereas Golra police arrested an accused Ayub and recovered five stolen mobile phones from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders, police teams arrested two outlaws.

