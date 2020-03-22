UrduPoint.com
Six Criminals Arrested During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Six criminals arrested during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested six criminals and recovered drugs and stake money during a search operation, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Qasba Laar, Chak No 5-Faiz and suburban areas in premises of Basti Malook police station.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 20 people.

   The teams arrested six criminals and recovered 25 litre liquor, stake money and gambling material during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the criminals, police sources added.

