SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The district police arrested six alleged criminals here on Saturday.

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said the personnel of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Farhan, Shabir, Nasir, Kashif, Yasir and Abu Bakar. The police also recovered 400 grams of hashish, 50 liters of liquor and two pistols from them.