Six criminals arrested looted valuables recovered

MUZAFFARARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Qasba Gujrat police have arrested six criminals and recovered looted valuables and drugs from their possessions during a crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Qasba Gujrat police station Zareef Khan launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested six criminals.

The police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 300,000 including motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and drugs from their possession. The police have also apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases of heinous crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, however, the DPO has directed police officers to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make district crime free, police sources said.