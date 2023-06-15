Six criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and arrested six criminals across the District.

The raiding teams held Saqlain, Munawer, Tasawer, Amin,Ulfat and Khaleel,besides recovering of 3-kg hashish,2- kg opium,288-litre liquor, 9 pistols, 8 guns,399 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.