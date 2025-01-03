Open Menu

Six Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Six criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Kirana police team arrested six criminals and recovered valuables worth Rs 1,050,000 from their possession here on Friday.

The accused -- Saqib, Tariq, Ikram, Mushtaq, Nadeem and Kashif, were wanted by police in 18 heinous crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

