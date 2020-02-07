Six criminals held, drugs recovered during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Pir Khursheed Colony and Haiderpura respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and Gulgasht police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The teams arrested six criminals involved in drug peddling, illegal weapon holding and tenant act violations. Joint Task Team also recovered 78 bottles of imported wine, 125 litre local made liquor and an illegal weapon during the search operation, police sources added.