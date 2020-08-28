Six criminals held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sapokesman, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Hassanabad, Imam Bargah Abu-Al-Fazal, Imam Bargah Ali Asghar and suburban areas respectively in premises of New Multan, Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Lohari Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 79 people.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police spokesman added.