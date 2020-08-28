UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Criminals Held During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

Six criminals held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sapokesman, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Hassanabad, Imam Bargah Abu-Al-Fazal, Imam Bargah Ali Asghar and suburban areas respectively in premises of New Multan, Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Lohari Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 79 people.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Road Traffic Criminals Muharram

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

30 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

41 minutes ago

5,688 participants at summer social platform at Mi ..

43 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

49 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

54 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.