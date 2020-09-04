UrduPoint.com
Six Criminals Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

The joint task teams (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched on Friday here at two different police station limits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The joint task teams (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched on Friday here at two different police station limits.

According to police, accompanied by law enforcement agencies, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Tehsil Chowk, Muhallah Rehmania, Usmanabad, Hassan Parwana Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya and Bohar Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 86 people.

The teams have also recovered two illegal weapons and more than four kilogram hemp during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

