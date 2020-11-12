Six criminals held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Kotabad, Munirabad, Vehari road and suburban areas respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams also arrested six criminals and recovered drugs during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.