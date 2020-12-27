Six criminals held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials,the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Jubail, Basti Jatlaywali, Mouza Khaki, Basti Muharan, Mouza Rukan Hatti and suburban areas respectively in premises of City and Sadar Shujabad police stations.

Police teams have combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 55 people.

The JTT teams also arrested six criminals and recovered four rifles,two pistols and rounds during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations,A spokesman added.