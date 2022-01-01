Six criminals held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here in premises of three different police stations, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here in premises of three different police stations, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Peoples Colony, Nasirabad, Mumtazabad, Chah Sadaatwala, Sewra Chowk and suburban areas respectively in premises of Mumtazabad, Gulgasht and Sadar police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 68 houses and make bio-metric identification of 50 people.

The JTT teams also arrested six criminals including drug peddlers and tenant act violators besides recovering liquor from their possession during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.