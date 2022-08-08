UrduPoint.com

Six Criminals Held With Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Six criminals held with illegal weapons

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Gagu Mandi police arrested six criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a special operation launched here on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of Gagu Mandi police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Aftab Kiyani set up a picket on the road and stopped two suspicious cars and a motorcycle.

The police recovered six pistols, one repeater and rounds from the cars and arrested six persons Abdullah, Mubashir, Faisal, Abdul Qadir, Awais and Ashraf.

Police sources said that the criminals had a dispute and were going to attack their rivals.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Attack Police Road Criminals From

Recent Stories

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious so ..

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious social media campaign

8 minutes ago
 Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.