Six criminals including car lifter held, stolen car, cash recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested six criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, cash, valuables as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Aabpara police station arrested a wanted member of dacoit's gang identified as Ehsan Rashid and recovered two snatched motorbikes, ATM Card cash from him. A car lifter namely Bila was also held by the Aabpara police besides recovery of a stolen car from him.

Another team of Karachi Company police arrested Shoaib Ali and recovered two snatched mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from him.

Meanwhile, Golra police team arrested three members namely Shah Shaib, Aslam and Naveed Akhter and recovered four pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.