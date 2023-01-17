UrduPoint.com

Six Critically Injured As Car Fell In Panjkora River

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) ::Six people were seriously injured when a station wagon fell into the Panjkora river near Terai in Dir Lower on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 informed that its staff, including the diving team, reached the accident site in time and recovered the injured and the vehicle from the river.

The six seriously injured people were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. The injured included Muhammad Ali (47), Rehman Umar (40), Tahir Umar (22), Mutabar Umar (40), Nasir Umar (35) and Nizam Umar (20).

Hospital staff said that all the injured belonged to the Arang area of Bajaur district and the best possible treatment was being provided to them.

