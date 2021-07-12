Six crowded commercial centres sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration on Monday sealed six crowded commercial centres on violation of Standard Operating Procedures in different parts of city to curtail spread of the Covid 19.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, the action was taken against commercial centres including Mall of Multan, MacDonald Cantt, KFC Railway Club, Tasty Restaurant Dera Adda and Rang Ali plaza in Cantt.

An official informed that few centres were found operating after 10:00 p.m.

District administration also imposed fine amounting Rs 70,000 on 22 buses for not observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Few other famous brands namely Chai Khana, London Court Yard, Gloria Jeans, Hangry Pizza Flash were issued warnings.

The official added that the administration would visit different marriage halls, cinemas and few other crowded places to check implementation of SOPs and in case, the guests were found without vaccination in any marriage hall, it would be sealed, said the official.

Transport companies have been instructed to accommodate 70 percent passengers with strict compliance of face masks and sitting occupancy as per SOPs.