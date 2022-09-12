UrduPoint.com

Six Dacoit Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Of Worth Rs 6.9m Recovered: DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Six Dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables of worth Rs 6.9m recovered: DPO

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District police have busted six Dacoit gangs and arrested 19 criminals gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district in last seven days.

This was disclosed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Rana Shahid Pervez while talking to media on Monday.

He said that six notorious dacoit gangs including Zeeshan alias Shani Gang, Shahbaz alias Shahzad Gang, Allah Dita alias Ditu Gang, Naoman alias Nomi Gang and Abdul Marked alias Majeeda Gang during the crackdown launched in last seven days.

He said that the criminals were involved in snatching vehicles, cash, jewellery and other valuables from citizens at gun point. He said that special police teams were formed to arrest the criminals under a special campaign.

The DPO Rana Shahid Pervez said that the police have traced 48 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables of over Rs 6.9 million and weapons from their possession.

He said that special latest technology was being used in the crackdown adding that the crackdown would continue under the vision to make district crime free.

Related Topics

Police Technology Vehicles Vehari Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

29 minutes ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

55 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.