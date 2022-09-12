Six Dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables of worth Rs 6.9m recovered: DPO

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District police have busted six Dacoit gangs and arrested 19 criminals gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district in last seven days.

This was disclosed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Rana Shahid Pervez while talking to media on Monday.

He said that six notorious dacoit gangs including Zeeshan alias Shani Gang, Shahbaz alias Shahzad Gang, Allah Dita alias Ditu Gang, Naoman alias Nomi Gang and Abdul Marked alias Majeeda Gang during the crackdown launched in last seven days.

He said that the criminals were involved in snatching vehicles, cash, jewellery and other valuables from citizens at gun point. He said that special police teams were formed to arrest the criminals under a special campaign.

The DPO Rana Shahid Pervez said that the police have traced 48 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables of over Rs 6.9 million and weapons from their possession.

He said that special latest technology was being used in the crackdown adding that the crackdown would continue under the vision to make district crime free.