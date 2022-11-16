Six dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :City Tandlianwala police arrested six dacoits and recovered four motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession here on Wednesday.

On a tip-off,the team conducted raid in Chak no 428-GB and nabbed six outlaws including Altaf, Sarfraz, Nasrullah, Farrukh, Javaid and Shafaqat who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The team recovered four motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them while further investigation was underway, he added.