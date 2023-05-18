Six dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The police arrested six criminals of two dacoit gangs and recovered stolen motorcycles, six pistols, cash and cell phones from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday that Batala colony team conducted a raid near Gandah Khoo and arrested three accused who were later identified as Ans, Farasat and Akbar.

Police recovered two stolen motorbikes, three pistols, Rs 20,000 cash,four cell phones from them and sent them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, ASI Zafarullah raided Chak no 210-RB and arrested three robbers- Mazhar Ali, Tayyab and Ramazan alias Chirri and recovered a motorcycle,three pistols,etc from them.

All the accused confessed to have committed crimes in the limits of various police stations.