Six dacoits arrested, cash, bikes recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, City Pasrur police station arrested Bilal, Rashid, Muhammed Talha, Akhtar, Tariq and Usama.

Police also recovered five motorcycles, Rs 425,000, seven mobile phones and three pistols.

The accused were wanted to police in 34 cases of theft and robbery.

Meanwhile, DPO Faisal kamran announced appreciation letters and cash prizes forthe raiding team.