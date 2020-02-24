Six dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : The police arrested six dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Saddar Jaranwala police conducted raid in chak 58-GB and nabbed four bandits-- Abu Saeed, Allah Rakha, Asif and Fayyaz who were trying to escape after looting some passersby.

Similarly, Millat town police arrested two dacoits Mureed Abbas and Muhammad Ali from Khajoor Wala Bagh area while their three accomplices Imran, Yasir and Sabir managed to escape.