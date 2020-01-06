UrduPoint.com
Six Dacoits Arrested In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:16 PM

Six dacoits arrested in Lahore

Lahore police claimed to have arrested six dacoits involved in dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes and recovered looted property from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore police claimed to have arrested six dacoits involved in dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes and recovered looted property from their possession.

CCPO Lahore Zulfqar Hameed disclosed this while addressing a press conference at District Police Lines, here on Monday.

Giving details, he said three dacoits entered the house of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Jan 4 and they looted gold ornaments, mobile phones and other precious items worth Rs 1,200,000 at gun point and managed to escape from the scene.

The CCPO said that three police teams constituted for arresting the dacoits which with the help of CCTV cameras besides modern technology, arrested the accused namely Mehmood Ahmad, Kazim alias Kaka and Fahad.

He told about another dacoity case that three dacoits entered in an office of a multinational company at Kacha Jail road. They killed security guard Inaam Gul and looted cash, mobile phones and office vehicle, and fled away. Defence Investigation teams arrested the accused namely Hamaad alias Sher Khan, Haider Pania and Rashid and recovered looted property.

The CCPO Lahore told the media, security of installations of Iran and America in Lahore had been increased.

DIG Operations, DIG Investigations, CTO and other senior police officers were also present.

