UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dacoits Arrested In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:42 PM

Six dacoits arrested in Sialkot

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested six dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested six dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities.

According to the police, the police arrested Amir, Juniad, Murtaza, Khalil, Ehsan and Waseem from Jamkey Cheema village while Asad fled.

The police recovered six pistols and rounds from their possessions.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

55 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

1 hour ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

1 hour ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

2 hours ago

Brent oil heads for biggest weekly decline in 4 ye ..

4 minutes ago

UK to Call for Emergency UNSC Session Over Idlib o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.