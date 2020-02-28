Six dacoits arrested in Sialkot

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested six dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested six dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities.

According to the police, the police arrested Amir, Juniad, Murtaza, Khalil, Ehsan and Waseem from Jamkey Cheema village while Asad fled.

The police recovered six pistols and rounds from their possessions.