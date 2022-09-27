Six dacoits arrested, looted items recovered

The police claimed to have arrested six active members of two dacoit gangs and recovered looted items and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested six active members of two dacoit gangs and recovered looted items and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that D-Type Colony police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing 4 dacoits of Gulfam gang including ring leader Gulfam and his three accomplices - Muslim, Hamza and Qasim - who were wanted to the police in 7 dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police also recovered cash of Rs 471,500, mobile phone and illegal weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, Mureedwala police arrested 2 dacoits of another gang including ring leader Younus and his accomplice Mazhar who were wanted to the police in more than 20 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

The police recovered Rs 390,000 in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars and further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.