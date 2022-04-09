Six dacoits arrested, motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 6 dacoits of two gangs from different parts of the city and recovered 19 motorcycles from their possession during past 24 hours.

According to police spokesman, Raza Abad police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 dacoits along with ring leaders Faiz alias Faizi and Usman alias Shani along with their accomplices Ali Mohsan, Abrar, Nadeem and Ahsan.

The police also recovered 19 looted motorcycles, cash of Rs.250,000, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, two outlaws managed to escape after an encounter with Dolphin Force in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

According to police spokesman, Dolphin Force witnessed two suspects riding on a motorcycle near Millat Chowk late night and signaled them to stop but the bikers accelerated their two-wheelers by opening fire on the police team. The Dolphin Jawans chased them and also returned fire in self defense.

However, after encounter both accused succeeded in escape under the cover of darkness.

A case was registered against them while further investigation was underway.