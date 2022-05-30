Six dacoits arrested, valuables recovered

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered various items from their possession on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered various items from their possession on Monday.

A police spokesman said Batala Colony police station officials conducted raids and arrested four accused, including Anwar, Bilal Hamza, Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Hussain.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, Rs1 million, seven mobile phones, three pistols and other items.

Meanwhile, Gulberg police station officials also arrested Mohsin Aliand Akbar Ali besides recovering a motorcycle, two pistols and other items.