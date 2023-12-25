Open Menu

Six Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The police claimed to have busted out two dacoit gangs by arresting their six active members from Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Batala Colony police station Junaid Nazir Gujjar on a tip-off conducted raid and succeed in arresting three active members of a gang including Zeeshan, etc. who were wanted to the police of Batala Colony, Sadar and D-Type Colony in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 2 snatched motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Millat Town police also arrested three accused of another gang including Rashid Ali resident of Mohallah Bilal Ganj, Adeel Mehmood resident of Chak No.67-JB and Shehzad Hussain resident of Chak No.51-JB who were wanted to the police of Millat Town, Nishatabad and Mansoorabad in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered 2 snatched motorcycle, cash of Rs.300,000, illicit pistols, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

