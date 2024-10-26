Open Menu

Six Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six robbers whereas nine accused

managed to escape.

The police spokesman said that Nishatabad police conducted a raid near Randhawa Chowk

and arrested Liaqat, Shahid, Haroon and Shafiq who were wanted to the police in a number

of dacoity robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, weapons, cash, mobile phone and other items

while investigation was under way to arrest their seven accomplices who managed to

escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, Satiana police also arrested Aqeel and Ghazanfar from Chak No.34-GB while

their two accomplices Sohail, etc fled away.

These accused were also wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other

cases. The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items,

the spokesman added.

