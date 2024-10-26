Six Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six robbers whereas nine accused
managed to escape.
The police spokesman said that Nishatabad police conducted a raid near Randhawa Chowk
and arrested Liaqat, Shahid, Haroon and Shafiq who were wanted to the police in a number
of dacoity robbery and other cases.
The police recovered two motorcycles, weapons, cash, mobile phone and other items
while investigation was under way to arrest their seven accomplices who managed to
escape from the scene.
Meanwhile, Satiana police also arrested Aqeel and Ghazanfar from Chak No.34-GB while
their two accomplices Sohail, etc fled away.
These accused were also wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other
cases. The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items,
the spokesman added.
