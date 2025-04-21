Open Menu

Six Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested six robbers and recovered a motorcycle, weapons

and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Rail Bazaar police conducted a raid and arrested

four members of a dacoit gang, including ringleader Kashif, who were wanted to the

police in dozens of cases.

Meanwhile, police post Siddhupura arrested two members of a gang ,including ringleader

Ahmad and Abdur Rehman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity,

robbery and other cases.

The police recovered one motorcycle, pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items

worth Rs 700,000, he added.

Recent Stories

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan