Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested six robbers and recovered a motorcycle, weapons

and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Rail Bazaar police conducted a raid and arrested

four members of a dacoit gang, including ringleader Kashif, who were wanted to the

police in dozens of cases.

Meanwhile, police post Siddhupura arrested two members of a gang ,including ringleader

Ahmad and Abdur Rehman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity,

robbery and other cases.

The police recovered one motorcycle, pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items

worth Rs 700,000, he added.