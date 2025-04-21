Six Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested six robbers and recovered a motorcycle, weapons
and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said on Monday that Rail Bazaar police conducted a raid and arrested
four members of a dacoit gang, including ringleader Kashif, who were wanted to the
police in dozens of cases.
Meanwhile, police post Siddhupura arrested two members of a gang ,including ringleader
Ahmad and Abdur Rehman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity,
robbery and other cases.
The police recovered one motorcycle, pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items
worth Rs 700,000, he added.
