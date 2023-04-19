Six dacoits arrested,bikes, cash,weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said Millat Town police conducted a raid in Bhaiwala area and arrested Muhammad Siddique, Saeed Ahmad and Mudassar Sher who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and vehicle lifting cases.

Police also recovered a motorcycle, pistols, mobile phones and cash.

Meanwhile, CIA Jaranwala police arrested Arshad, Junaid and Sunny besides recoveringtwo motorcycles, cash and weapons.