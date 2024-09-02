Six dacoits held

Khanewal police claimed to have arrested six dangerous dacoits of two gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested six dangerous dacoits of two gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, the dacoits gangs were wanted in 22 cases of heinous crimes.

Jehanian Police constituted special teams and succeeded to arrest three member of Sajjadi gang including ring leader Sajjad, Asif and Sajjad Mochi. Similarly, another three dacoits of Qurban Shah gang including Qurban Shah, Khurram Taaj and Mudassar Iqbal were arrested. The police seized seven motorcycles, Rs 250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from their possession.