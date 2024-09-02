Six Dacoits Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Khanewal police claimed to have arrested six dangerous dacoits of two gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested six dangerous dacoits of two gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.
According to police sources, the dacoits gangs were wanted in 22 cases of heinous crimes.
Jehanian Police constituted special teams and succeeded to arrest three member of Sajjadi gang including ring leader Sajjad, Asif and Sajjad Mochi. Similarly, another three dacoits of Qurban Shah gang including Qurban Shah, Khurram Taaj and Mudassar Iqbal were arrested. The police seized seven motorcycles, Rs 250,000 in cash and illegal weapons from their possession.
Recent Stories
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Na ..
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told3 minutes ago
-
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' security7 minutes ago
-
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Nazeer Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minist ..14 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 17114 minutes ago
-
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered14 minutes ago
-
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT14 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance37 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal37 minutes ago
-
Non-submission of challans: LHC summons IGP Punjab for Sept 45 minutes ago
-
Approval accorded to set up new National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency: NA told5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins in Hassanabdal7 minutes ago