Six dacoits held, weapons, valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Saddar Zone police on Thursday arrested six dacoits and recovered four pistols, ammunition and valuables worth Rs. two million from them, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a police team comprising police officials of Golra police station to raid at the hideout of dacoits. The team including SHO Golra Shaukat Abbassi, ASI Rana Saleem and others successfully raided at the informed place and arrested six dacoits when they were planning to commit dacoity in Golra area.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Gul Zaman, Khawar, Qaisar, Sheeraz, Arshad and Nabeel. Police team also recovered four pistols, ammunition and other house valuables worth Rs. two million from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at different places of city while police is hopeful for more recovery from them.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has appreciated performance of the police team.