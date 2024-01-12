Open Menu

Six Dacoits Killed In Two Police Encounters

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Six dacoits killed in two police encounters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Six dacoits were killed here as a result of heavy cross-firing during two police encounters in the jurisdiction of Race Course and Morgah Police Stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday in an important action in the case of the murder of a British citizen during a robbery three days ago, succeeded to kill four dacoits, members of an inter-provincial gang who were involved in the incident.

According to details, the dacoits opened firing on the police party in the Race Course area late on Thursday night and during cross-firing, four were killed.

The suspects had shot dead a citizen namely Tasaraf Mehmood on his return from the UK in the Race Course area. The gang used police uniforms during the robbery incidents. Members of the inter-provincial gang were also involved in dacoits in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had taken notice of the incident of murder of a British citizen during a robbery and formed special teams to arrest the accused.

When the police party tried to stop the suspects, they started firing and as a result of heavy-cross firing, four robbers identified as Sajid alias Gutto, Hasan, Muhammad Ali alias Babio and Waseem were killed.

Police recovered Tasaraf Mehmood’s laptop, bag and weapons used in different dacoities. Police uniforms were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused also committed a robbery with a citizen returned from Canada. The members of the gang were record holders and allegedly involved in various dacoitis of different districts. Earlier, the accused were arrested from Cantt police station area and challaned.

In another police encounter in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station area, two dacoits who opened firing on the police party were killed and two managed to escape from the scene. A dacoit killed in police encounter was identified as Ahmed Khan who was record holder in several street crime cases.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that those who attack the life and property of citizens could not escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Dead Firing Murder Attack Islamabad Police Police Station Canada Robbery Rawalpindi United Kingdom Muhammad Ali From Race

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

21 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

28 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

3 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

16 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

16 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

16 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan