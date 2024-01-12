Six dacoits killed in two police encounters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Six dacoits were killed here as a result of heavy cross-firing during two police encounters in the jurisdiction of Race Course and Morgah Police Stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday in an important action in the case of the murder of a British citizen during a robbery three days ago, succeeded to kill four dacoits, members of an inter-provincial gang who were involved in the incident.

According to details, the dacoits opened firing on the police party in the Race Course area late on Thursday night and during cross-firing, four were killed.

The suspects had shot dead a citizen namely Tasaraf Mehmood on his return from the UK in the Race Course area. The gang used police uniforms during the robbery incidents. Members of the inter-provincial gang were also involved in dacoits in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had taken notice of the incident of murder of a British citizen during a robbery and formed special teams to arrest the accused.

When the police party tried to stop the suspects, they started firing and as a result of heavy-cross firing, four robbers identified as Sajid alias Gutto, Hasan, Muhammad Ali alias Babio and Waseem were killed.

Police recovered Tasaraf Mehmood’s laptop, bag and weapons used in different dacoities. Police uniforms were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused also committed a robbery with a citizen returned from Canada. The members of the gang were record holders and allegedly involved in various dacoitis of different districts. Earlier, the accused were arrested from Cantt police station area and challaned.

In another police encounter in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station area, two dacoits who opened firing on the police party were killed and two managed to escape from the scene. A dacoit killed in police encounter was identified as Ahmed Khan who was record holder in several street crime cases.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that those who attack the life and property of citizens could not escape from the grip of the law.