Six dacoits loot cash, valuables from Courier Services Office

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Six armed dacoits looted cash, nine mobile phones and precious items from different parcels from office of Courier Service in Khanewal.

According to police sources, six armed persons entered into courier service office and made employees hostage at gun point. The dacoits snatched cash, nine mobile phones and some other precious items.

The dacoits managed to escape safely.