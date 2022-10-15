UrduPoint.com

Six Dacoits Loot Rs 3 Million Cash, 11 Tola Gold Ornaments From Two Houses

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Six dacoits loot Rs 3 million cash, 11 tola gold ornaments from two houses

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Six dacoits have looted Rs 3 million and 11 tola gold ornaments from two houses after holding the inhabitants hostage at gunpoint, at Wahab Town, in limits of Gaggu Police Station in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, six armed persons entered into the house of Shehbaz Ahmed son of Fazil. They looted Rs 0.3 million and eight tola gold ornaments. Similarly, the dacoits also made hostage the family of Shah Nawaz Dogar and snatched Rs 2.7 million cash and three tola gold ornaments.

Police have collected evidence and started investigation.

