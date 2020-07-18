UrduPoint.com
Six Dacoits, Two Thieves Held With Looted Valuables

Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:43 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six notorious dacoits and two thieves besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs seven lakhs.

This was disclosed was SP City Division Javed Ahmed Khan while holding a press conference at Lohari Gate police station here on Saturday.

Javed Khan said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla to arrest the criminals involved in dacoity and robbery incidents. The police team arrested six notorious dacoits Muhammad Shan, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Shahid.

The police team have also arrested two thieves Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Mohsin.

SP City Division added that police have recovered two motorcycles, two pistols, rounds, one revolver and cash Rs 615,000 from their possession.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery and theft, he added.

The SP Javed Khan handed over the recovered cash and valuables among the owners.

