UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dacotis Held, Cash And Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:35 PM

Six dacotis held, cash and weapons recovered

Islamabad Shahzad Town Police on Thursday arrested six Afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in dacoities and recovered cash, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shahzad Town Police on Thursday arrested six Afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in dacoities and recovered cash, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team of Shehazad town police nabbed six Afghan nationals allegedly involved in dacoities.

They were identified as Rooh-Ullah, Shahzad Mateen, Hikmat Ullah, Farhad, Shahid-Ullah and Irshad Khan.

The police team also recovered cash, artificial jewelry, mobile and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession. The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various areas of twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police Mobile Jewelry Criminals From

Recent Stories

KP, WAPDA to prepare development package for Mohma ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to offer advance technology courses under CTT ..

6 minutes ago

Dr Sania visits NTC Headquarters

6 minutes ago

Dragons win against Bulls as Panthers beat Falcon ..

6 minutes ago

Russian, Danish Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in ..

10 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi offers virtual leadership developmen ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.