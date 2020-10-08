Six dacotis held, cash and weapons recovered

Islamabad Shahzad Town Police on Thursday arrested six Afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in dacoities and recovered cash, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shahzad Town Police on Thursday arrested six Afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in dacoities and recovered cash, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team of Shehazad town police nabbed six Afghan nationals allegedly involved in dacoities.

They were identified as Rooh-Ullah, Shahzad Mateen, Hikmat Ullah, Farhad, Shahid-Ullah and Irshad Khan.

The police team also recovered cash, artificial jewelry, mobile and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession. The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various areas of twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.