Six-day Annual Winter Festival Kicks Off At Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

Six-day annual winter festival kicked off here on Monday which was inaugurated Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali shah and District Chairman Jam Tamachi Unar with Marathon race and cycle race

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Six-day annual winter festival kicked off here on Monday which was inaugurated Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali shah and District Chairman Jam Tamachi Unar with Marathon race and cycle race.

Among others Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad junaid Hameed Samo, govt officers, NGOs, civil society activists, Teachers, students and a large number of citizens attended the event, while inaugurating the festival Divisional Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali shah said extra curricular activities were essential to promote the abilities of school children.

He said that purpose of organizing winter festival was to provide an opportunity to school as well as college students to prove their mettle various fields including Science, Culture and sports.

He said that first three days were specified for different sports including Hockey, Badminton, Marathon race and cycle race which to be played from 24 Feb to 26 Feb, while last three days were reserved for cultural festival and flower show, which to be organize at SM Khawaja High School ground, followed by a Musical programme, in which eminent Singers would perform. On other hand a social stage drama would also played during festival.

