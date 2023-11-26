Open Menu

Six-day Long Anti-polio Drive To Start In Larkana District From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Six-day long anti-polio drive to start in Larkana district from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) All-out arrangements have been finalized by the District Health Department Larkana for the National Immunization Campaign for Polio.

More than 306950 children of the Larkana district up to five years of age would be vaccinated with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day national polio campaign starting from November 27 to December 2, to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Athar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening.

He said the children up to five years of age would be administered the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day campaign.

He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted, which would visit all the areas, including the remote, far-flung, and flood- and rain-affected areas of the district, to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (6) roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during six-day campaigns.

DHO Larkana said that 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard, and they will be available at railway stations, bus stops, and various markets in the district during the 6-day anti-polio campaign.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs, and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana November December Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan