Six-day long anti-polio drive to start in Larkana district from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) All-out arrangements have been finalized by the District Health Department Larkana for the National Immunization Campaign for Polio.

More than 306950 children of the Larkana district up to five years of age would be vaccinated with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day national polio campaign starting from November 27 to December 2, to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Athar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening.

He said the children up to five years of age would be administered the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day campaign.

He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted, which would visit all the areas, including the remote, far-flung, and flood- and rain-affected areas of the district, to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (6) roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during six-day campaigns.

DHO Larkana said that 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard, and they will be available at railway stations, bus stops, and various markets in the district during the 6-day anti-polio campaign.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs, and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.