UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Day Polio Eradication Campaign Starts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

Six day polio eradication campaign starts

Six-day anti polio campaign was kicked off here Monday through which around 290,771 children under age five would be immunized polio drops in all four talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Six-day anti polio campaign was kicked off here Monday through which around 290,771 children under age five would be immunized polio drops in all four talukas of the district.

According to district focal person for anti polio campaign Dr. Shahbaz Junejo, during six days polio eradication campaign all refusal cases would be covered on priority.

A total of 1229 teams under supervision of 12 Taluka officers and 83 Union Council Medical officers have been engaged for immunizing polio drops to 0.290 million children under age of five years in Hyderabad city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural talukas of the district, Dr.

Junejo said.

He said 1088 mobile teams, 118 fixed point teams and 23 transit teams would perform jobs in the immunization process which will last for six days during which refusal cases would be covered on priority.

Dr. Junejo expressed the hope that during six days campaign 100 percent target would be achieved so that no child will remain unattended.

He also appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio workers and teams engaged in the immunization process so that the young generation could be saved from permanent disability.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Young Hyderabad Qasimabad All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia Wants Good Relations With Germany Despite N ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos Confirms Russia Plans to Send 2 Modules ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against G ..

3 minutes ago

Ayaz Sadiq irresponsible statement promoted narrat ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says to Self-Quarantine Following Contac ..

4 minutes ago

Russian National Sentenced to 8 Years in US Prison ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.