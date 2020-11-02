Six day polio eradication campaign starts

Six-day anti polio campaign was kicked off here Monday through which around 290,771 children under age five would be immunized polio drops in all four talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Six-day anti polio campaign was kicked off here Monday through which around 290,771 children under age five would be immunized polio drops in all four talukas of the district.

According to district focal person for anti polio campaign Dr. Shahbaz Junejo, during six days polio eradication campaign all refusal cases would be covered on priority.

A total of 1229 teams under supervision of 12 Taluka officers and 83 Union Council Medical officers have been engaged for immunizing polio drops to 0.290 million children under age of five years in Hyderabad city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural talukas of the district, Dr.

Junejo said.

He said 1088 mobile teams, 118 fixed point teams and 23 transit teams would perform jobs in the immunization process which will last for six days during which refusal cases would be covered on priority.

Dr. Junejo expressed the hope that during six days campaign 100 percent target would be achieved so that no child will remain unattended.

He also appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio workers and teams engaged in the immunization process so that the young generation could be saved from permanent disability.