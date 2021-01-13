Six day training for typhoid awareness launched at DHDC

(@FahadShabbir)

A six-day typhoid training for private doctors was commenced at District Health Development Center (DHDC) here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A six-day typhoid training for private doctors was commenced at District Health Development Center (DHDC) here on Wednesday.

Exactly 12 medics will be imparted training on daily basis for creating awareness among masses about the importance of the vaccination.

A two week anti Typhoid campaign would be launched from February 1 next year in the district wherein kids from nine months to 15 months will be vaccinated.

Over one million kids of 56 Urban Union Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan.

As many as 82 teams will vaccinate it at fixed points while 561 will work in field.

Speaking on the orientation session Programme Director DHDC, Dr Zeeshan Haider informed that thousands of kids fell prey to Typhoid fever annually as it was a fatal disease.

He stated that govt was going to launch the drive with help of UNICEF to refrain kids from the ailment adding that it will be launched in 12 districts of Punjab from Feb 1.

Assistant Prof Children Complex, Dr Sadia Khan delivered a lecture about the vaccination and its importance for the kids. DHO-I PS, Dr M Ali Mehdi, PMA Vice President, Dr Murtaza Baloch, Dr Irfan Piracha, and others attended the training session.

It merits mentioning here that the drive was being run off season to avoid burden in its season while first campaign of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) was launched in Sindh in Oct last.