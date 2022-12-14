UrduPoint.com

Six-day Training On Harnessing Youth For Peace Concludes

Published December 14, 2022

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A six-day training on "Harnessing Youth for Peace" was held at the University of Hazara for 30 students selected from newly merged districts of the province.

The event was an initiative of the Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supported by Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) and implemented by International Organization for Migration (IOM) Students from Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, and North Waziristan and 30 faculty members of Hazara University attended the event.

The keynote speakers of the training were Rashad Bukhari, Kayenat Hameed Khan, and Mufti Asad Gul. Their hands-on training sessions were focused on civic engagement and community resilience themes including tolerance, critical thinking, leadership, conflict resolution, and positive social action.

This will help the young generation to break down existing negative stereotypes resulting in their positive engagement in society, they said adding that only educating youth could help to cope with the post-violence scenario and would also play an important role in the reconstruction of the society and improving the quality of life.

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, Pro Vice-chancellor of the University of Hazara and Dr. Yasir Kamal, Member, HERA.

The chief guest distributed certificates among the participants and nine shields among the three best performers of each session.

