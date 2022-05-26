UrduPoint.com

Six-day Ultimatum Reflects Imran's Grief For His 'failed Politics': Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Thursday said Imran's six-day ultimatum to the government for announcement of the fresh election's date reflected his grief over the "failed politics".

Talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House, she said the government would announce the date of fresh election in consultation with its allies, and after completing its constitutional term.

She believed that Imran Khan would never come to Islamabad with a long march again.

Marriyum said the people had rejected the politics of "chaos and anarchy" by staying away from the "bloody march" which was a "flop show". The masses had told Imran that they would only support the politics of progress and prosperity.

She said the people recognized the faces of those who left empty hand after giving a sit-in in Islamabad in 2014.

The masses had seen the difference between the politics of development and degeneration on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to uplift the country, revive economy and provide relief to the masses, she remarked.

The minister said Imran Khan orchestrated the entire drama of long march for sabotaging the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He disregarded the apex court's decision by calling upon his workers from the container to reach the D-Chowk Islamabad.

The policemen were killed after the PTI "goons" attacked the police vans, she noted.

She said Imran had to abandon his long march when he saw it had managed to gather only a small number of people near the D-Chowk.

The minister took a dig at Imran for abandoning his people to get a nap at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

