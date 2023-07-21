Six dead, 1053 injured in 1027 crashes in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :At least six persons were dead and 1,053 injured in 1,027 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 557 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 496 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122.

Around 536 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 382 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes, he said and added that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 286 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Faisalabad with 59 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 51 victims.

According to the data 873 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 23 vans, 13 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 82 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents, he added.